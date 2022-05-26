South Africa

STREET TALK

KZN floods: Hunger, disease and crime stalk communities in aftermath

Community members from KwaZulu-Natal discuss the issues plaguing residents in the wake of severe flooding in the province. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
26 May 2022
With the recent flood in KZN, homes were destroyed and lives were lost. Beyond the immediate and obvious affects, the wreckage is still being assessed. People are still missing and misplaced, basic need resources are sparse and to put it simply, things are bad. In this episode of Street Talk TV, we discuss how the worst is still to come.

Activists and community members say that much more needs to be done to assist affected communities following the KZN floods.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

