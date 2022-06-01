Newsdeck

NYC victim sues Glock

Glock Sued by Woman Shot in April During NYC Subway Attack

Officers at the scene of a shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
01 Jun 2022
0

(Bloomberg) -- Glock Inc. was sued by a New York City woman who was wounded when a gunman opened fire aboard a crowded morning rush-hour subway train last month. 

By Patricia Hurtado

Word Count: 148
Ilene Steur, 49, filed her lawsuit Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. She was one of 10 people shot on the crowded northbound subway car on April 12 in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park section. Steur, who was severely injured after being shot in the buttocks, alleges the gun maker is aware that its design “promotes concealment” and allows a user “to inflict unparalleled civilian carnage.”Frank James, 62, is being held on federal terrorism and gun charges, accused of firing a Glock handgun at least 33 times inside the crowded Brooklyn subway car. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured in the ensuing panic.

Glock didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment on the lawsuit.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted