Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested in the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was shot to death while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

He was pictured by a Reuters photographer walking into the NYPD’s 5th Precinct station in handcuffs with a police detective escort.

No details about his arrest were immediately available.

