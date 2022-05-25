Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested in the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was shot to death while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.
He was pictured by a Reuters photographer walking into the NYPD’s 5th Precinct station in handcuffs with a police detective escort.
No details about his arrest were immediately available.
