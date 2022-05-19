Smoke rises over Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 07 May 2022. According to the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, 51 civilians, including 11 children, were evacuated from the Azovstal plant between 05 and 07 May. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. According to data released by the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees (UNHCR) on 05 May, over 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine seeking safety, protection and assistance in neighboring countries. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

FIGHTING

* Russia said a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks since Monday. Read full story

* Ukraine has said it ordered the Mariupol garrison to stand down but has declined to comment on the fate of the fighters.

* Russia said it was using a new generation of powerful laser weapons to burn up drones, seeking to counter a flood of Western arms supplied to Ukraine. Read full story

DIPLOMACY

* Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but face objections from Turkey. Read full storyRead full story

* The United States said it was reopening its embassy in Kyiv.

* Russia said it was expelling embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in retaliation for similar moves by those countries. Read full story

ECONOMY

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Western sanctions against Russia have had an enormous impact but that the U.S. does not have the authority to seize Russian central bank assets as some have suggested. Read full story

* The European Commission unveiled a 210 billion euro plan for Europe to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, and quicken its transition to green energy. Read full story

* U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he is in “intense contact” with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.S. and the EU with the aim of restoring Ukraine grain shipments and Russian fertilizer exports. Read full story

(Compiled by Nick Macfie and Rosalba O’Brien)