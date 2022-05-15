A worker prepares a logo transfer for a wall inside the Congress Centre, the venue for the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2019. (Photo: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

There once was a prophet, technophile Schwab

All dressed up in revolutionary garb

Does his 4IR hold sway?

That’ll be the friggin’ day

It really does not help les misérables

Our new normal universe a vast digital net?

Post-contact viruses, learnings, now bombings beget

Not quite a state of the art

Though algorithmically smart

Machines are means not ends, I stupidly forget

Covid-19 variants one, three, maybe ten

Supposedly unleash our digital Amen!

Does a virus go digital

As the digital goes viral?

Let’s figure this out so we can get well again

If we’re allowed to say “bullshit” by local norms

Then say it we should of alleged digital storms

That somehow are “brand new”

With roots in past milieu?

Just don’t say it out loud, so everyone conforms

There’s this list of each and every whizzbang thing

Robotics and blockchain and machines that go “ping”

Smart machines in hyperlinked swarms

Forecasting algorithmic storms

Sadly each was a last century happening

Of last century fusions there’s quite an array

But why do they tell us they’re the tech of today?

When distorted technologies

Repress our psychologies

Technobabbled “revolution” leads us astray

Strong AI, they tell us, is centuries away

The bofs contend it’ll never ever see the day

Instead it’s just weak

It is all technospeak

Only software parading as our future’s doorway

A machine that learns and thinks like you?

Just build in a pattern recognition or two

Trouble is, can it feel?

Intuition, for real?

Mundane stuff is fine, but ‘soft skills’ a can’t do

Apparently clever, hard-working machines

Outnumber us humans in workplace scenes

But fear not dear folk

These robots ain’t woke

They haven’t a clue beyond their routines

The robots are not coming, come what may

Most of them can’t think in a human way

Even those not dense

Have no common sense

A software that’s ‘smart’ is purely hearsay

When Siri or Googlé or Cortana doth quote

We sense that our intellect becomes quite remote

Sure they all repeat lots of stuff

With the right accent, well enough

But their thoughts are so dumbly, so multiply rote

These cars drive themselves, only with complex source code

When their programmes foresee each traffic episode

But read a taxi driver?

As a Mzansi insider?

Now you know why they’ll never ever hit the road

Look at this top general blurting his joy

Now that he has his killer bots to deploy

His much more sober boss

Adds political gloss

They’re measured new ways to deter any ploy

How cool is this internet of things, how ratchet

A computer brain that links every known gadget

But it’s not magic

For no device tragic

All that it does is give us a way to attach it

There once was an alarm clock with digital cred

It massaged and showered and dressed up and fed

Its master so proud

He praised it aloud

“My dear internet of things, my new daily bread”

“Cybersystem” wows the hell out of me

The technolingo so this century

Reality check!

It’s not so hi-tech

Just a big word for connectivity

Can a chain of these blocks unblock our chains?

Or just obsess us with financial gains

Cryptocurrency rules

For rich digital fools

“Money” upon money as human good wanes

The day might come when you must delete yourself

The great big cloud spots you on each hypershelf

Surveillance the game

They’ve more than your name

Mining without scruple to render their pelf

A child’s song recalled, a deadly plague and its remnants

[Ring a ring of rowses, BIG DATA fuelled surveillance

Chrasha! chrasha!

May it all fall down]

Or else must we tolerate these digital assailants?

The poor once knew what I.T. was about

Half the world was in, half the world was out

Along comes this technofusion

Promising wealth and inclusion

But soon there’s less jobs as the lies start to sprout

There once was this really smart tech support guy

His whole working life was offshored to Mumbai

He thought his job restored

They recently onshored

Instead found it outsourced to some Cloud nearby

There was this Asian ‘new girl’ (just past sixteen)

Who slaved in far places on a sweatshop machine

Her owners filthy rich

Living lives without glitch

Unaware she dropped dead from their brutal routine

Africa divvied up, fifteen decades ago

White men drawing their maps so their profits would grow

Now the Davos henchmen

Make it happen again

Digital trade overlaid on poverty they sow

African sweatshops, unhealthy and rough

Sewing the coolest and “biggest” brand stuff

Afrocelebs pay 2k per shoe

30 a month, the workers accrue

You’d think they might shout out, this is enough!

“Just under” 60 percent of the downtrodden South

Must live on their wits, empty hand to empty mouth

How on this earth can they say

This is technology’s day

If their thinking machines cannot think this away

We wanted to let all you technophiles know

Big weather changes are not about screen-snow

Not digital storms

Nor data cloud norms

Cybersystems cannot cause melting to slow

Not a Priest nor an Imam, not even a Shinshoku

Nor any Pastor, Sangoma, Rabbi, Lama, Guru

But a top 4IR seer

Convincing us to inhere

This web of technologically rational juju

Then these economists peddling their “science”

Glibly discoursing techno-compliance

What do their stats show?

That business is slow?

Or what’s called for is grassroots defiance?

There are so many varsities jumping online

Is it about teaching or toeing the tech line?

Wikify as never before

Dumb knowledge down as skills galore

Don’t try to teach or to think, just do your job fine

There once was a statesman who swallowed the lie

Quantumly new computing? I wonder why

He swallowed the lie to catch the big trends

He swallowed the trends to catch dividends

Is this a world leader on whom to rely? DM/ML