South Africa’s new Covid-19 cases cross 10,000 for first time since January

A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 November 2021. South Africa's government is considering mandatory vaccinations for all citizens as it tries to educate and vaccinated its population after the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected. Several countries banned travel with Southern African countries including South Africa due to the Omicron variant. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Reuters
12 May 2022
JOHANNESBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Wednesday reported 10,017 new Covid-19 cases, the first day since January the institute has reported more than 10,000 new infections.

Health authorities have warned South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of infections driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths on the African continent and only exited a fourth wave in January.

Experts had predicted a fifth wave could start during the southern hemisphere winter months, sometime in May or June.

Just under 50% of South Africa’s adult population of roughly 40 million have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with 45% of adults fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed in recent months, with officials warning that shots risk being discarded. 

Initially the vaccination campaign was dogged by difficulties securing early supplies but later by hesitancy.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

