Rugby World Cup

Australia to host 2027 and 2029 World Cups

Isi Naisarani (C-R) of Australia in action during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia, in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITY
By Reuters
12 May 2022
May 12 (Reuters) - World Rugby has confirmed Australia as host of the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029 and England has been chosen to stage the 2025 women's tournament, the governing body said on Thursday.

The United States was confirmed as the host of the men’s showpiece event in 2031 and will stage the women’s tournament two years later.

The hosts were finalised following a World Rugby Council meeting in Dublin.

Australia and England were earlier named “preferred candidates” while the U.S. was in dialogue with World Rugby as part of a new selection model introduced last year that aims to accelerate the growth of the sport.

Australia will stage the men’s competition for the third time after 1987 – co-hosts with New Zealand – and 2003. England hosted the women’s event in 2010 while it will be the first World Cup on American soil.

U.S. president Joe Biden last month backed his country’s bid, pledging to promote the sport in the country and deliver the “the most successful Rugby World Cups in history”.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

