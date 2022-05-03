Locals of Odessa learn war tactics and how to handle weapons, in south Ukrainian city of Odesa, in Ukraine, 21 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Five people were in the residential building were when the rocket struck, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a security official in the port as saying. A second child was taken to hospital.

The official said the blast damaged windows, walls and the roof of the adjacent Orthodox church.

The Secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, quoted by media, confirmed there had been dead and injured in the attack. The strike, he said, had blown the roof off the church.

