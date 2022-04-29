I used a very pleasant Pinotage called SAAM, one of a Fairtrade certified range of ethical wines produced by Perdeberg Cellars. In the Paarl wine valley, 72 workers and 20 disadvantaged families are supported through the Fairtrade social premiums generated by this range’s wine sales; a good reason to choose this wine when you spot it on the shelves. They have a Cabernet Sauvignon too. (Read the accompanying column here.)

Ingredients

(Per 1 portion)

1 x 400 g sirloin steak, about 4 cm thick

3 Tbsp butter

2 tsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

2 Tbsp thyme leaves, picked from their stems

⅓ cup SAAM Pinotage, and a glass for the cook

¼ cup cream

Method

In the morning of the day you’re planning to cook the steak, remove any packaging, wipe it with folded kitchen paper, salt it all over and place it on an open plate in the refrigerator, uncovered. Two hours before cooking, remove it to come to autumnal room temperature. Pat down again to mop up any bleeding.

Season the steak with black pepper (and more salt if needed). On a high heat, melt the butter and add the olive oil with the thyme leaves. When it is bubbling, add the steak and cook at a high heat for about 6 minutes for medium rare, turning after 3 or 4 minutes. Baste with the thyme butter as you go. Remove the steak to a warm plate for it to rest, add the wine to the pan and reduce quickly on a very high heat until mostly cooked away, then add cream and cook rapidly until it thickens, barely a minute. Pour over the steak and serve immediately. DM/TGIFood

