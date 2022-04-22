Harry Maguire of England celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, 07 July 2018. England won 2-0. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Defender Maguire, who lives with his fiance and two young children, had received the threat via email, reports said.

Cheshire Police confirmed in a statement they were called to reports of a bomb threat in the Wilmslow area on Wednesday, a day after United lost 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

“No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area,” the statement said.

“No suspicious items were found during the search. An investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time,” an updated statement later added.

Maguire has come under heavy criticism for his disappointing displays for club and country amid a dip in form this season.

The 29-year-old was also booed by a section of England fans during a 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium last month. Read full story

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” the BBC quoted the England international’s spokesman as saying in a statement.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.”

United, who earlier on Thursday announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, meet Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

“He (Maguire) will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time,” the spokesman added.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.