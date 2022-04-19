Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: Motion and Lifestyle

"Don't Go!" Bull riding is the most dangerous sport in rodeo. During the ride, cowboys must follow the rules while facing a test of nerves with a tough bull. The rider depends on bullfighters to distract the bull until he is safely out of its range. On this moment in September 2021, one bullfighter is distracting the bull as the rider is being thrown off. © Zhenhuan Zhou, China, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
19 Apr 2022
0

Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Motion and Lifestyle categories.

A women kicks a bag.
“Moment”. Muay Thai’s Amber Kitchen. © Caroline Kearsley, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A women sits at a table, representing the likeness of Marie Antoinette.
“Opulencia”. This photograph recreates Marie Antoinette, who represents the extravagance, opulence and power typical of the private parties that took place in the 18th century, in the Palace of Versailles. © Daniela Jaime Díaz, Colombia, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A woman farms flowers.
“Flower Farmer”. Flower farming is widely practiced in the outskirts of Kathmandu city. Carrying a doko (head basket) is a popular choice among farmers ​​– they knit them with bamboo. © Kishor Shrestha, Nepal, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A traditional basque sportsman lifting a round stone.
“Basque Stone Lifter”. A traditional basque sportsman, lifting a round stone. It is the way of life of the people of Euskadi, strongly rooted in tradition. © Txema Lacunza Nasterra, Spain, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Two old friends play chess in a cafe.
“Fight”. Two old friends, playing chess in a cafe. © Roni Süslü, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
People run in search of shelter during a sandstorm.
“Sandstorm”. The day was sunny. In the afternoon, I went to spend time and take pictures at Patenga beach in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Many people came to the beach to visit their family and friends. Shortly after the sun’s departure, at dusk, a sudden sandstorm arrived from the east side – and people started running in search of shelter. © Samiran Chakraborty, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A women arranges flowers.
“Nostalgia”. This reflects life in the Sixties, and its feelings of warmth and nostalgia. © Hend Wahdan, Egypt, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Macaws during their early morning flight in Caracas, Venezuela, on 27 November, 2021.
Macaws during their early morning flight in Caracas, Venezuela, on 27 November, 2021. Not autochthonous to the area, these birds have become an invasive species in the last few years – they are a threat to the local bird population, and some even dare to say, a plague. © Isabela Eseverri, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A plane flies past the moon.
“Fly me to the Moon [revisited]”. Apart from conversion to black-and-white and some fixes, no montage has been applied on this photo, shot on 23 April 2021. © Joachim Kiner, Germany, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A boy sprays his father with the garden hose.
“Rude Awakening”. My son sprays his father with the garden hose. This was taken in our back garden during the recent UK heatwave. © Catherine Falls, Ireland, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A grandmother and her grandson read together.
“Reading Time”. A natural light portrait with my Mum and son, captured in the afternoon, during reading time. © Marina Lattanzi, Argentina, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A man on a motorcycle in Tibet. Others play basketball in the background.
“Audience”. Shot in Gansu Province in June 2021, recording the scenes of local Tibetans’ daily life. © Haikun Liang, China, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A women gets ready to swim in the waters of Bay of Fundy in Blomidon, Nova Scotia, Canada.
“Facing the Sea”. By the waters of Bay of Fundy in Blomidon, Nova Scotia, Canada. © Ivo Kiapes, Slovakia, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A backstage video clip recording.
“Micol”. A backstage video clip recording. © Davide Agostini, Italy, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Children play soccer in the marginalised areas of Mexico City.
“Neighbourhood Soccer Players”. Children play soccer in the marginalised areas of Mexico City. It is their favourite place to escape their reality, and our reality. © Shiloh Garcia, Mexico, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A man jumps in front of cherry blossoms.
“Night Floating at the Park”. In this self-portrait, there are no photoshop tricks. I froze my jumping motion by using a short flash duration on three separate flashes. Additional lights were used to highlight the cherry blossoms. The shot was taken at Koyaike Park in Hyogo, Japan, in April 2021. © Tomohiko Funai, Japan, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Two people wait for the next screening at an open-air theatre.
“The Long Wait”. In an open-air theatre, in between show times, most of the audience have left. Only two people are seen waiting for the next screening. The guy has adapted well to the wait and is already in dreamland. The girl plays with her phone, and is probably wondering whether to leave or continue waiting. © Kantaya New, Singapore, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A dog jumps in front of a waterfall.
“Dog and waterfall”. I was packing my camera after finishing a morning photoshoot at Berglistüber waterfall, when the sun came out from behind the mountain, illuminating the waterfall and mist in the area. I immediately grabbed the camera and started taking more shots. © Izabela Lyson, Poland, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A steam train crosses a railway bridge.
“Steam Locomotive”. In order to express the texture of smoke in a cool way, I shot it on a rainy day. I was able to capture an atmosphere, as I’d aimed for. © Hiroki Nose, Japan, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
An aerial view of horses running in Fenghuang horse ranch, in Inner Mongolia, on 26 September, 2021.
“The Horse, a Whirlwind”. An aerial view of horses running in Fenghuang horse ranch, in Inner Mongolia, on 26 September, 2021. Copyright: © Yiming Yang, China, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A hummingbird hovering in front of the Colorado sun, painted red by the 2021 wildfires.
“Fire Bird”. A hummingbird hovering in front of the Colorado sun, painted red by the 2021 wildfires. © Christine Abel, United States of America, Shortlist, Open, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A man makes honeycombs while his wife takes care of the dairy business.
“Honeycomb Making”. While the man is making honeycombs in the village house, his wife takes care of the dairy business. © Osman Maasoglu, Turkey, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
A man stares at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex.
“Eye Contact”. A man is staring back at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex. It looks like the man and the dinosaur are playing a staring game. A replay of David versus Goliath – but who will have the final laugh? This dangerously impossible mission catches the attention of a mother and her daughter. © Kantaya New, Singapore, Shortlist, Open, Lifestyle, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted