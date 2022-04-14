epa09886382 A man looks at the debris of a destroyed Russian tank in Bohdanivka village, Kyiv area, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. Some cities and villages have recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces withdrawing, and now people try to restore normal life there. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The latest aid, which brings the total aid tally since Russian forces invaded in February to more than $2.5 billion, includes artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The new security assistance package – first reported by Reuters on Tuesday – will be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency. Read full story

Zelenskiy has been pleading with U.S. and European leaders to provide heavier arms and equipment as his country faces an invasion that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to destroy Ukraine’s military capabilities and capture what it views as dangerous nationalists, but Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

