(Bloomberg) —

Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to comment on the suit.

The investor said that, when Musk filed the form revealing his Twitter stake, company shares rose 27%, from $39.31 on April 1 to $49.97 on April 4.

Rasella is seeking to represent a class of investors who sold Twitter shares from March 24 to April 1.

The case is Rasella v. Musk, 22-cv-03026, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).