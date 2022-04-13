Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to comment on the suit.
The investor said that, when Musk filed the form revealing his Twitter stake, company shares rose 27%, from $39.31 on April 1 to $49.97 on April 4.
Rasella is seeking to represent a class of investors who sold Twitter shares from March 24 to April 1.
The case is Rasella v. Musk, 22-cv-03026, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet