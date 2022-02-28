The package would include ammunition, helicopters and tracked armoured cars and light wheeled tanks, Handelsblatt quoted Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger as saying.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
