The Rheinmetal Denel munitions plant on September 03, 2018 near Somerset West, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk 24 / Jaco Marais)

The package would include ammunition, helicopters and tracked armoured cars and light wheeled tanks, Handelsblatt quoted Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger as saying.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine