German arms maker rushes to the market

Rheinmetall offers armament deliveries of up to 42 bln eur – Handelsblatt

The Rheinmetal Denel munitions plant on September 03, 2018 near Somerset West, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk 24 / Jaco Marais)
By Reuters
28 Feb 2022
BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German defence firm Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has offered to deliver armaments worth up to 42 billion euros ($47.01 billion) to the German government, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing the company CEO.

The package would include ammunition, helicopters and tracked armoured cars and light wheeled tanks, Handelsblatt quoted Chief Executive Officer Armin Papperger as saying.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday a dramatic hike in military spending in view of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

