Newsdeck

COVID-19

New York will end statewide school mask mandate on March 2 -governor

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 20: A protester and counter-protester confront one another during a demonstration against COVID-19 mask mandates on January 20, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The event, dubbed Mask BBQ by organizers the Free Oregon group, attracted both protesters and counter-protesters. (Photo by Maranie R. Staab/Getty Images)
By Reuters
28 Feb 2022
0

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New York state will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, citing a steep drop in COVID-19 cases.

“It wasn’t always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic,” Hochul tweeted on Sunday. “We’ve reached this exciting milestone because of your hard work.”

The new rules come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased guidelines for indoor masking across most of the country. Read full story

The CDC’s latest school guidance recommends masking only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

New York’s positive test rate on a seven-day rolling average was 1.9% on Friday, according to the state health department website, down from over 20% in early January.

Counties and cities may still require masks to be worn in schools. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday the city would lift its school mask mandate on March 7 if there are no “unforeseen spikes” in COVID-19 cases between now and Friday.

“Our schools have been among the safest places for our children since the beginning of the pandemic, and we will continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe, including making masks available for any child or school staff member who wishes to continue wearing them,” Adams said in a statement.

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved