epa09788439 A Ukrainian serviceman and his dog stands in a position looking at smoke from a burned petroleum storage depot behind after a Russian missile attacked near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

“I think the Ukrainian request to join the EU is a legitimate request,” Di Maio said in an interview with RAI state television.

“I am convinced … that in Ukraine European citizens are dying and suffering under the Russian bombs. We have to be on their side.”