Ukraine wants in on EU

Italy says Ukrainian request to join EU is “legitimate”

epa09788439 A Ukrainian serviceman and his dog stands in a position looking at smoke from a burned petroleum storage depot behind after a Russian missile attacked near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH
By Reuters
28 Feb 2022
ROME, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday that Ukraine's desire to join the European Union was legitimate, as the country battled with invading Russian troops on a fifth day of conflict.

“I think the Ukrainian request to join the EU is a legitimate request,” Di Maio said in an interview with RAI state television.

“I am convinced … that in Ukraine European citizens are dying and suffering under the Russian bombs. We have to be on their side.”

