Our World in Pictures: Week 06 of 2022

Rose petals are showered on a sadhu (Hindu holy man) as he performs a ritual by burning dried cow dung cakes during the month-long annual Magh Mela festival on February 05, 2022 in Allahabad, India. Taking place at “sangam”, the confluence of three holy rivers, Magh Mela attracts hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus who bathe on auspicious days in the waters of the Ganges at Prayagraj. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
12 Feb 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A Hindu Brahmin (L) teaches a secret mantra to a boy under a blanket during Bratabandha, a coming of age ceremony, at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 
Models walk the runway during the Craig Green A/W 2022 show at The Factory on February 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Detail of a person’s hair with the Canadian flag as truck drivers and their supporters gather to block the streets of downtown Ottawa as part of a convoy of truck protesters against COVID-19 mandates in Canada on February 10, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A police officer leaves number 10, Downing Street on February 09, 2022 in London, England. The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A woman views the St Walburga of Eichstatt with nuns at The Burrell Collection as staff begin the finishing touches to the refurbished museum on February 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The collection is named after the shipping magnate Sir William Burrell (1861 to 1958) who amassed more than 9,000 objects spanning 6,000 years of history. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The statue of the sixteenth United States President, Abraham Lincoln – sculpted by Daniel Chester French and carved by the Piccirilli Brothers, is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, 11 February 2022. Abraham Lincoln’s 213th birthday is on 12 February 2022, and will be observed with a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Members of the South African National Army rehearse the parade for State of the Nation Address on February 08, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
The City Hall is lit up during State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2022 at Cape Town City Hall on February 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Members of a troupe perform during the traditional Desfile de Llamadas (Llamadas Parade) as part of Uruguayan Carnival, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 10 February 2022. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Members of a troupe perform during the traditional Desfile de Llamadas (Llamadas Parade) as part of Uruguayan carnival, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 10 February 2022. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Adele performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )
Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Courtney Sarault of Canada in action during the Women’s 1,000m quarter-finals of the Short Track Speed Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail
Itzhak de Laat of the Netherlands crashes during the Men’s 500m heats of the Short Track Speed Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail
Natalia Maliszewska (bottom) of Poland falls during the Women’s 1,000m quarter-finals of the Short Track Speed Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Dajing Wu of China in action during the Men’s 500m heats of the Short Track Speed Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Fazry Ismail
Campbell Wright of New Zealand in action during the Men’s Biathlon 10km Sprint race at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, 12 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Justin Schoenefeld of Team United States performs a trick on a practice run ahead of the Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials on Day 6 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ruka Hirano of Team Japan performs a trick in practice ahead of the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Alexander Schlintner of Austria in action during Heat 3 of the Men’s Skeleton race at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Simon Friedli of Team Switzerland slides during the 2-man Bobsleigh training on day seven of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Hisashi Fujita, 50, washes the white skin of mulberry bark in the running water of Sugihara River during the process of making ‘Washi’, Japanese hand-made paper, on February 10, 2022 in Taka, Japan. The Sugihara valley paper craftsmen used one of the oldest and most traditional handmade techniques to produce Washi, Japanese hand-made paper, which continued since the seventh century. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
An artwork on display during the EuroFabrique workshop at Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, 09 February 2022. EuroFabrique runs from 07 to 10 February 2022 under the leadership of the French Presidency of the European Union, with 400 students from French and European art schools invited to reflect on the European continent. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Guests view the Imagine Picasso – The Immersive Exhibition during a media preview at Skylight at The Armory on February 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The exhibition is making its U.S. premiere in San Francisco, running February 9 through March 27. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) DM/ ML
