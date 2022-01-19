Business Maverick

International Finance

Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles for export at the dockyard in the IPC Car Terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Indonesia is scheduled to announce trade figures on Dec. 15.
By Bloomberg
19 Jan 2022
0

Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. 

Toyota’s head of purchasing, Kazunari Kumakura, said Tuesday it would be “very difficult” to meet a target of making 9 million vehicles in the year through March due to supply-chain challenges, including semiconductor shortages. While the Japanese automaker didn’t set a new target for the year, it said it is cutting February production by about 150,000 units.

Toyota pared its loss to 2.8% as of 9:32 a.m. in Tokyo. That’s the biggest drop since Dec. 20 and trims its 2022 gain to 12%.

More:
Top Carmaker Shutdowns Hint More to Come in Covid-Zero China
Toyota Expects to Miss Annual Output Goal on Chip Disruptions

SMBC Nikko Securities analyst Toshihide Kinoshita said it was noteworthy that even Toyota, with its relatively strong supply-chain management, can’t meet production targets. “The situation at other companies must be even more challenging,” Kinoshita wrote in a note.

Shares of Japanese automakers more broadly were lower Wednesday. Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. all fell more than 1%.

Toyota said Tuesday that while it is looking to produce a high number of cars in March and in the new fiscal year starting April, “there are still risks and with Covid continuing to spread, conditions are proving difficult to read.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved