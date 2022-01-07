Maverick Life

The Three Wise Men, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, lifted by a crane, visit the patients of the Ourense University Hospital Complex (CHUO) on Epiphany Day in Orense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo
By Maverick Life Editors
07 Jan 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

The Three Wise Men, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, lifted by a crane, visit the patients of the Ourense University Hospital Complex (CHUO) on Epiphany Day in Orense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo
Men dressed as Three Wise Men walk along a path inside the General South Cemetery, in Caracas, Venezuela, 06 January 2021.T he three Magi walked together with a group of volunteers, and brought joy and gifts to more than 80 children through part of the Barrio Nuevo, a community in western Caracas. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R.
A view of an installation of the Nativity Scene near the Kazan’s Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, 06 January 2022. In the Christian tradition, the Nativity Scene is a special exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, of art objects representing the birth of baby Jesus. Russians celebrate Christmas according to the Russian Orthodox’ Julian Calendar, 13 days after Christmas Day (25 December), on the Gregorian Calendar. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
The head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Stefan, leads the Christmas mass at the St. Kliment central Orthodox church in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 07 January 2022. Macedonian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas Day according to the Julian calendar. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski
Egyptian Coptic believers pray during a Coptic Orthodox Christmas Eve mass at the Angel Mikhail church in Cairo, Egypt, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
People watch the ceremonial burning of dried oak branches, a Yule log symbol for the Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, 06 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Mountain priests (Yamabushi) perform a new year sacred fire ritual during a Fudo honor festival on January 03, 2022 in Tambasasayama, Japan. The Yamabushi chant and pray as worshipers walk barefoot on the burnt logs and wish for good health and happiness in the new year. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
A member of the special forces of the Greek Navy holds the Epiphany cross in the freezing water during a ceremony to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany Day in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, 06 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/Yannis Kolesidis
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough on January 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Sea turtles sit on a dead crane at the waters of the Hula Lake in the Hula Valley Nature Reserve, northern Israel, 02 January 2022. The Israeli Ministry of Health has closed the Hula Nature Reserve and tourist site to prevent a nationwide outbreak of H5N1 type Avian Influenza (bird flu), after 5,500 to 6, 000 migratory common cranes have died with bird flu, out of the 24,000 common cranes which populate the Hula Lake at this time of the year, according to Amir Atler of the Israeli Agriculture Ministry on 02 January. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Workers of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and the Danish Emergency Management Agency kill and dispose thousands of turkeys, at a Turkey Farm near the village of Ruds Vedby, on Zealand, Denmark, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN DENMARK OUT
Riot police officers patrol in a street during a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 05 January 2022. Protesters stormed the mayor’s office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STR
A general view of the stadium Kosevo in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03 January 2022. With 167 AQI (Air Quality Index), Sarajevo is the one of most polluted cities in the world. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
A general view shows smoke billowing from a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Firefighters battle a blaze on the roof of the National Assembly building as smoke billows from a fire flare up at the South African Parliament National Assembly building in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Firefighters battle a blaze on the roof of the National Assembly building as smoke billows from a fire flare up at the South African Parliament National Assembly building in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Parliament in Cape Town continues to burn on January 03, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Images by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Louis Botha Statue as Parliament in Cape Town continues to burn on January 03, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Images by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Considerable damage was done to the main entrance of the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa on 5 January 2022. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)
Kids play on top of a large pile of snow that was piled up after the East Front of the US Capitol was cleared following a snowstorm, in Washington, DC, USA, 04 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
In an aerial view, traffic creeps along Virginia Highway 1 after being diverted away from I-95 after it was closed due to a winter storm on January 04, 2022 near Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Karl Geiger of Germany competes during the Qualification at the Four Hills Tournament Men Bischofshofen at Paul-Ausserleitner-Schanze on January 05, 2022 in Bischofshofen, Austria.  (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)
In this aerial view, burned homes sit in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 4, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
An elementary school student looks at her work during the New Year’s first calligraphy contest at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, 05 January 2022. About 1,270 people of all ages from across the nation participated in the annual event to display their Japanese calligraphic skills. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
People play with talcum powder and foam as part of Día de Negros games on January 5, 2022 in Pasto, Colombia. This UNESCO-recognized carnival takes place every January in the Southern Andean city of Pasto. The Carnival of “Blancos y Negros” has its origins in a mix of Amazonian, Andean and Pacific cultural expressions. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
Sculptures and floats remain on display while groups of people come to observe them, in the streets of Pasto, Colombia, 06 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Douglas, a Golden Retriever Poodle Mix, shakes hands with his handler in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. Douglas, a comfort dog with K9 First Responders, is visiting Capitol Hill along with other comfort dogs ahead of the one year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images.

