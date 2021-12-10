Maverick Life

Green Shakshuka: A breakfast essential in just 10 minutes

Images: Jamie Orlando Smith. Composite image: The Reading List
By The Reading List
10 Dec 2021
In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef Gordon Ramsay returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe. Get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavoursome dishes in just ten minutes.

“When I’m shooting Ramsay in 10, I’m genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence,” Ramsay says. “It doesn’t matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it’s about sharing my 25 years of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.” 

***

Green Shakshuka

Serves 2

Shakshuka, the North African dish of eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce, has become an essential item on brunch menus everywhere. In this version, the eggs are cooked within a bed of mixed green vegetables instead of tomatoes, making it extremely healthy, delicious and, more importantly, really quick. You can substitute my suggestions with any green vegetables you like or have knocking around in the fridge.

Ingredients

  • 100ml (scant ½ cup) double (heavy) cream
  • 60g (generous 1/4 cup) cream cheese
  • 2 tbsp chopped soft herbs, e.g. basil, chives, tarragon or parsley
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 1 banana shallot, peeled
  • 50g asparagus, trimmed
  • 50g kale
  • 100g (2/3 cup) peas
  • 100g (scant 1 cup) sliced courgette
  • 4 eggs
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

  • 3 tbsp natural (plain) yoghurt
  • 1 tsp chilli oil
  • Large handful of rocket or watercress
  • 1 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese or vegetarian equivalent
  • Toasted sourdough or flatbreads

Method

  1. Whisk the cream and cream cheese together in a large bowl, then stir through the soft herbs.
  2. Place a flameproof casserole dish (Dutch oven) over a medium heat and coat the bottom with a thin layer of olive oil.
  3. Grate the shallot, add it to the dish and cook for 1 minute. Add the asparagus and cook for 1 minute before adding the kale, peas and courgette slices. Allow to cook for another minute. Add the cream cheese and herb mixture, season with salt and pepper and mix well.
  4. Make four wells in the vegetables and crack an egg into each one. Put a lid on the dish and allow to cook for 3 minutes, until the egg whites are firm but the yolks are still runny.
  5. Take the dish off the heat, then drizzle the yoghurt and chilli oil over the shakshuka. Sprinkle with the rocket or watercress and the Parmesan. Serve with toasted sourdough or warm flatbreads. DM/ ML

Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers (R595). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

