Our World in Pictures: Week 46 of 2021

A partial lunar eclipse occurring behind 'The Statue of Freedom', the bronze statue atop the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2021. This was the longest partial lunar eclipse in five hundred and eighty years, giving the moon reddish hues and appearing in North America, parts of South America, Asia and Australia. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Nov 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

The Moon glows in the sky during a partial lunar eclipse, at the evening time in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 November 2021. A partial lunar eclipse, the last one of 2021, occured on 19 November and it is visible from Spain, other parts of Europe, North and South America, Australia and Asia. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
The red-colored Moon partially hidden in its top is seen over Palas de Rei, Galicia, northwestern Spain, early morning on 19 November 2021. A partial lunar eclipse, the last one of 2021, occured on 19 November and it was visible from Spain, other parts of Europe, North and South America, Australia and Asia. EPA-EFE/Eliseo Trigo
The Moon is seen above Brisbane’s Story Bridge as the earth’s shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse over Brisbane, Australia, 19 November 2021. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
A partial lunar eclipse seen from Guatemala City, Guatemala, 19 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
A partial lunar eclipse seen from Guatemala City, Guatemala, 19 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
People wearing face masks stand at a viewpoint of Jingshan Park with their photo cameras as they wait for the partial lunar eclipse, which was not visible from the viewpoint, in Beijing, China, 19 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
View of Cumbre Vieja volcano as seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 18 November 2021 (issued 19 November 2021). EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero
A handout photo made available by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) on 19 November 2021 shows a perenquen, a reptile endemic to the Canary Islands, in Las Manchas town in the area of exclusion in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 19 November 2021. According to the CSIC, animals resist to leave their habitat despite everything is covered in ashes and the air is mostly unbreathable. EPA-EFE/CSIC/Manuel Nogales
Benedict plays in ankle deep water as the Lachlan River starts to spill over on November 16, 2021 in Forbes, Australia. Residents in Forbes and around Central West NSW are preparing to evacuate as floodwaters inundate the region following heavy rains across the state. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
An Indian man has himself wrapped in a makeshift plastic cover as he crosses a waterlogged street following heavy rains, in Chennai, India, 18 November 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Floodwater is being pumped from a flooded neighborhood during heavy rains, in Chennai, India, 18 November 2021. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall expected in Chennai and its neighboring districts. Authorities declared holidays for schools and colleges in several districts in view of a weather depression over the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Corey McDonald wades in the sea with a horse from the Garrison Savannah horse racing track home to the Barbados Turf Club on November 16, 2021 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The horses are brought to the sea each day for exercise.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Preparators put finishing touches on a 33-foot model of a whale shark at the American Museum of Natural History on November 16, 2021 in New York City. This scientifically-accurate model of a whale shark, the largest species of fish in the world, will be going on display at the American Museum of Natural History on December 15, as part of the museum’s new sharks display. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A general view as runners clear the water jump during The Wincanton Supporting Wincanton Town Youth FC Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase at Wincanton Racecourse on November 18, 2021 in Wincanton, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Peanut Butter and Jelly, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, walk about in their suite at the Willard Hotel following a news conference held by the National Turkey Federation November 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The two turkeys from Jasper, Indiana will be pardoned during by President Joe Biden during a Friday ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Artist Luke Jerram’s new ‘Floating Earth’ Debuts In Wigan on November 18, 2021 in Wigan, England. The floating Earth will hover over Pennington Flash for 10 days from November 19, as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh’s watercourses. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, the RRS Sir David Attenborough arrives to refuel on November 17, 2021 in Portsmouth, England. The RRS Sir David Attenborough arrives in Portsmouth to take on fuel prior to departing the UK for its maiden voyage to Antarctica. The state-of-the-art research vessel will transfer station teams, food, cargo and fuel to British Antarctic Survey’s five research stations as well as transport essential science equipment for studies on unstable glaciers before returning to the UK in June 2022. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
A closed ski lift in Ischgl on November 19, 2021 in Ischgl, Austria. Austrian authorities announced today that the country will go into a nationwide lockdown beginning this coming Monday for 20 days in response to the current high levels of novel coronavirus infections.  (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)
A person wearing a face-covering walks past a white flag memorial installation outside Griffith Observatory honoring the nearly 27,000 Los Angeles County residents who have died from COVID-19 on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Elementary students sit inside dividers as a preventive measure against COVID-19, as they attend the first day of physical classes at Longos Elementary School on November 15, 2021 in Alaminos, Pangasinan province, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Palestinian youth practice parkour in Al-Shati refugee camp on November 12, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. For many young people living in Gaza, the years of living under a blockade effectively cutting them off from the outside world has taken a heavy toll with mental health levels rising among young people. The constant struggle of living with food and water insecurities and regular power outages, skyrocketing youth unemployment and rising suicide rates especially amongst men aged 18-30, many young people turn to sport and other recreational activities to relieve the pressures of everyday life, from boxing to horse riding many young people have found creative outlets to help release mental stress. (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)
Palestinian youth perform a show with fire in front of people in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood on November 14, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza.  (Photo by Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)
A model showcases Jaton designs during the Fashion x Art at NGV Runway at the Ian Potter Centre on November 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
(L-R) Yotuel and Beatriz Luengo attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Artist Maria Shevchenko performs on stage during the ‘Circlassica’ play theater at IFEMA on November 17, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
People holding their ‘Aibo’ robotic dogs pose for photographs at Kanda shrine on November 12, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Sony aibo owners and fans gathered at the shrine to celebrate the shichigosan (traditional three year celebration) of their robot dogs, many of which were acquired at the time of their release in 2018. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)
Artist Deacon Dirks (18) poses for a photo with his works of art during an interview on November 16, 2021 in Malmesbury, South Africa. The talented artist and matriculant at Schoonspruit Secondary School taught himself to draw and has been accepted at the University of Cape Town Visual Arts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, touches the water next to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a visit to the baptism site along the Jordan River, on November 16, 2021 in Amman, Jordan. (Photo by Peter Nicholls – Pool/Getty Images)
Former Trump Administration White House advisor Steve Bannon arrives to turn himself in at the FBI Washington Field Office on November 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Bannon was charged on Friday with two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Construction workers are seen on the rooftop of the Wuhan Greenland Center skyscraper on November 15, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei, China. Wuhan Greenland Center will be the tallest building in Central China and is expected to be completed by 2022 with a height of nearly 476m, making it the 15th tallest building in the world. (Photo by Getty Images)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

