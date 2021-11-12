TGIFOOD

LETTUCE COOK

What’s cooking today: Braised lettuce and peas

A fillet of Norwegian salmon sits atop braised lettuce and peas, the last being the subject of this recipe. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
12 Nov 2021
0

Does lettuce even need to be raw? In France it is the hero, along with peas, of a true classic.

Simple as it is, braised lettuce and young peas, or petit pois à la Française, is a class act and admired by chefs and gourmands everywhere.

 

Braised lettuce and peas

(Petit pois à la Française)

I used iceberg lettuce although many recipes call for baby gems. Ignore the outer leaves; it’s the inner, crisper hearts of an iceberg that you need.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

1 heart of iceberg lettuce

1 medium onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Tbsp butter

200 ml vegetable stock

Zest of 1 lemon

3 generous sprigs of mint

60 ml cream

500 g frozen peas

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

By heart of iceberg lettuce I mean the core, central part, with the choke cut out and discarded. Then slice them into quarters or sixths. Keep 1 mint sprig aside for garnish.

Put the peas in a saucepan with 2 mint sprigs, cover with cold water and bring to a simmer. Cook for 3 minutes. Pour into a colander and refresh under cold running water, and keep aside, discarding the sprigs.

Remove the large outer leaves of the lettuce and keep them in the crisper for a salad.

Sauté the sliced onion with the chopped garlic in butter until translucent.

Place the lettuce heart sections on top of the braised onions.

Cook on the first side for barely a minute, then turn and cook for half a minute.

Pour the stock over, season with salt and white pepper, cover, and cook gently for 10 minutes.

Remove the lettuce to a colander and leave to drain.

Cook the juices in the pan on a brisk heat until reduced by half. Add the cream and lemon zest and cook on a gentle heat until the sauce thickens. Stir in the peas.

You now have a creamy pea sauce and all that remains is to plate the lettuce and pour the peas and sauce over. If cooking a Norwegian salmon fillet, as I did, fry it in butter and a little olive oil before you complete the peas and sauce and serve the fish on top of the braised lettuce and peas. Garnish with mint.

For a variation, you could add cubes of cooked bacon or pancetta or chorizo. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion of the Year 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is now available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved