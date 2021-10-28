Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

epa09548463 A healthcare worker shows a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for children over twelve years of age in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 27 October 2021. East Timor has officially recorded more than 19,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency’s decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited.

If authorized and subsequently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advisory panel, the companies said they expect to then begin shipping the vaccine immediately, in 10 microgram pediatric doses, as directed by the U.S. government.

The U.S. government has so far secured 600 million doses of the vaccine for use within the country and additional 1 billion doses for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The drugmakers said they expect initial clinical trial data on the vaccine’s use in children — aged 2 to less than 5 years, and 6 months to less than 2 years — is expected in the fourth quarter this year or early first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli).

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email letters@dailymaverick.co.za