Pfizer jab effective against Delta variant in teens, study finds

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty branded Covid-19 vaccine in cold storage at Anglo American Platinum Ltd.'s Tumela mine in Amandelbult, South Africa, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Its at sites such as these, a three-hour drive northwest of Johannesburg, where South African companies are playing a crucial role in helping the government counter the ravages of the pandemic among remote communities. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The data make “a strong argument in favor of opting-in to get vaccinated, especially in countries where the virus is currently widespread,” Ran Balicer, senior author of the study and chief innovation officer at the Clalit health care service, said in a press release. “These data provide much needed real-world evidence to help parents make informed decisions about vaccinating their adolescent children,” he added in a clip sent to journalists.

The study was released as countries around the world struggle with surging Covid-19 cases among children and adolescents, prompting questions about the safety of schools.

The research, which assessed vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant, looked at 94,354 vaccinated adolescents aged 12 to 18 and matched them against a control group of unvaccinated teens with identical personal, clinical and demographic characteristics. The risks dropped significantly for fully vaccinated adolescents seven- to 21 days after their second dose, the release said.

A smaller trial of 2,260 teens aged 12 to 15 that Pfizer performed in the U.S. found the vaccine was 100% effective against symptomatic disease.

By Gwen Ackerman

Oct 21, 2021, 11:24 AM

Word Count: 213

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email letters@dailymaverick.co.za