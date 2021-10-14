Egan Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Ineos (yellow jersey) passes with the pack in front of Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) at the top of Avenue des Champs Elysees during stage 21 of the 106th Tour de France 2019, the last stage from Rambouillet to Paris - Champs Elysees (128km) on July 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The French woman, who has not been named, sent one cyclist tumbling – with dozens more falling to the ground as a consequence – because of a large cardboard sign she was holding at a television camera, facing away from the cyclists.

The young woman, whom a prosecutor said felt ashamed of what she did, is accused of involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk and faces a fine and potentially a jail sentence.

“The public is key to cycling races, it must remain that way, but it must be done with respect for the physical integrity of the riders,” said Romuald Palao, a lawyer for the Professional Cyclists’ Association CPA, who is party to the trial.

“This case is representative of what can happen with people who want to take centre-stage themselves with pictures, videos. It has to be done with a minimum of common sense and this was not the case there.”

A lawyer for the defendant declined to comment on the trial, which is taking place in the western France city of Brest. It was unclear if the verdict would be delivered right after the hearing on Thursday or at a later date.

The Tour de France withdrew its own lawsuit, saying safety on the race was key but the case had blown out of proportion after it triggered a media frenzy. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Stephane Mahe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)