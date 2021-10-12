A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. Photographer: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

“(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It follows consultations between the two sides on issues of mutual interest, including relations between Iran and the Union, Afghanistan and the nuclear accord,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iranian state media.

A major concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the pact, aimed at curbing the Iranian uranium enrichment programme, were adjourned in June after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran’s president. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich)