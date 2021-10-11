Newsdeck

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist

By Reuters 11 October 2021
Caption
epa09025242 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 20 February 2021. The Moscow City court will hold a visiting session at the Babushkinsky District Court Building to consider Navalny's lawyers appeal against a court verdict issued on 02 February 2021, to replace the suspended sentence issued to Navalny in the Yves Rocher embezzlement case with an actual term in a penal colony. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV MANDATORY CREDIT

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, but officially no longer regarded him as a flight risk.

Reuters

Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission which voted unanimously in favour of the change of status.

The designation marks a further escalation of official pressure against President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

Navalny made light of the announcement, saying that he welcomed the fact he was no longer designated as prone to escape and so would be subjected to less frequent and stringent night time checks by guards.

“It’s just that there is now a sign over my bunk that I am a terrorist,” said Navalny in the post, which was published with the help of his lawyers.

There was no immediate confirmation from Russian authorities of the change in Navalny’s status, and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Navalny, 45, was jailed after returning to Russia at the start of this year from Germany, where he underwent months of treatment to recover from being poisoned with a rare nerve agent in Siberia in August 2020.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in poisoning him and has repeatedly said that his treatment is a matter for the prison service. Putin takes pains to avoid even mentioning his name.

Navalny’s movement suffered a new blow in June when a court ruled its activities to be extremist. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled abroad. Last month Russia opened a new criminal case against Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.

Some of his supporters have criticised last week’s award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, saying Navalny would have been a more deserving recipient. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SAPS IN CRISIS

Lieutenant-General Francinah Vuma declares all top positions ‘vacant’, excluding national and provincial commissioners

By Marianne Thamm

GROUNDUP: HOMELESSNESS

City of Cape Town’s eviction of dozens of people living in District Six ‘parking lot’ ruled unlawful

Tania Broughton
3 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS: SYSTEM FAILURE

South Africa’s storm of procurement corruption continues to swirl amid mixed government messaging 

Richard Chelin for ISS TODAY
28 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 seconds ago

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Possible ‘mafia’ link to murder of Babita Deokaran
Vincent Cruywagen 17 hours ago
4 mins

"Reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them." ~ Jules Verne

ZAPIRO

Poster boys

Zapiro 5 hours ago

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Net closing in on PPE looters after SARS and Hawks execute surprise pincer movement

Mark Heywood
13 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS: JUDICIAL LEGACY

So long, Mogoeng Mogoeng – an improbable choice for Chief Justice

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
12 mins

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

Dr Zweli Mkhize needs our empathy right now. Thank you, Mr President

Malibongwe Tyilo
22 hours ago
5 mins

INVESTIGATION

Former Mafia-linked banker Vito Palazzolo tells South African government: ‘I’m back, but I’m no threat’

Caryn Dolley
09 OCT
10 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved