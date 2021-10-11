The board meeting on Sunday with law firm WilmerHale ran for several hours in the afternoon, and directors were still set to meet with Georgieva on Sunday, the person said on condition of anonymity because the talks were private.

The IMF press office declined to comment. Reuters reported earlier that the board deliberations were scheduled for Monday.

On Friday, spokesman Gerry Rice said that the board met that day and agreed to “request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding” consideration of the matter.

The board met with WilmerHale and Georgieva last week as well. The members are discussing an audit that the law firm did for the World Bank, based on a review of 80,000 documents and more than 30 interviews. It accuses Georgieva of pressuring staff to manipulate data for the annual “Doing Business” report to benefit China when she was a top official at the development lender. Georgieva, who joined the IMF in 2019, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Treasury Department officials last week were debating whether the U.S., the IMF’s largest shareholder, should ask Georgieva to resign, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.