World

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

By Reuters 10 October 2021
Caption
A Trident submarine leaves Faslane naval base in Scotland. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday.

Reuters

 

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Saturday in West Virginia and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act, the Justice Department said in a statement. They are scheduled to appear in a West Virginia federal court on Tuesday.

Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer with top secret security clearance, sent a package of restricted data to an unidentified country in 2020 and later began selling secrets for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency to an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign official, the Justice Department said.

At one point, Toebbe hid a digital memory card containing documents about submarine nuclear reactors in half a peanut butter sandwich at a “dead drop” location in West Virginia, while his wife acted as lookout, the Justice Department said.

The memory card contained “militarily sensitive design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors,” according to a federal court affidavit.

Another memory card was concealed in a chewing gum package, the Justice Department said.

Toebbe received separate cryptocurrency payments totalling $100,000, according to the Justice Department.

Officials said Toebbe and his wife, who are from Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after placing yet another memory card at a drop site in West Virginia. They were charged with conspiracy and “communication of restricted data,” according to a criminal complaint.

No attorney for the Toebbes was listed in either the court documents or the Justice Department statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

INVESTIGATION

Former Mafia-linked banker Vito Palazzolo tells South African government: ‘I’m back, but I’m no threat’

By Caryn Dolley

WORLD HOMELESS DAY

The reality of living on the street in SA

Sandisiwe Shoba
11 hours ago
4 mins

SATIRICALLY SPEAKING

Dr Zweli Mkhize needs our empathy right now. Thank you, Mr President

Malibongwe Tyilo
5 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

SCORPIO

R1.88m from Digital Vibes deal funnelled to May Mkhize’s farm loan — family’s ‘cut’ climbs to R8.7m
Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio 07 OCT
5 mins

"The business of philosophy is not to give rules but to analyse the private judgements of common reason" ~ Immanuel Kant

NEWSFLASH

Gupta acolyte Ronica Ragavan granted R10,000 bail in fraud case

Victoria O’Regan 08 OCT
2 mins

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 40 of 2021

Maverick Life Editors
09 OCT
< 1 min

MADAM & EVE

When The T-shirt Hits The Fan

Stephen Francis & Rico
08 OCT
< 1 min

LEST WE FORGET

ANC fails to stop the corruption train – 32 major scandals, four in 2021 alone

Ferial Haffajee
07 OCT
5 mins

NATURAL WORLD

Rewilding: conservationists want to let elephants loose in Europe – here’s what could happen

Harry Wells, Nora Ward and Ramiro D. Crego
6 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved