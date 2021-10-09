PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 40 of 2021

By Maverick Life Editors 9 October 2021

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, speaks to media following her arrest inside the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in Manila, Philippines, 13 February 2019. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Maverick Life Editors

A composite image shows Rappler CEO Maria Ressa in Hong Kong, China, 16 May 2019 (L) and ‘Novaya Gazeta’ editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2012 (R), issued 08 October 2021. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were announced 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate by the Nobel Committee in Oslo on 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Abdulrazak Gurnah poses for portraits during a press conference in London, Britain, 08 October 2021. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awared to Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Swedish Academy announced on 07 October 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A wall mural, depicting Archbishop Desmond Tutu is restored by the artist Brian Rolfe on his birthday on October 07, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Disability rights activists and caregiving advocates hold a vigil in front of the US Capitol to urge Congress to include full federal funding for home and community-based care services in President Biden’s Build Back Better budget package on October 06, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for The Arc of the United States)
Pakistani pray for victims of the 5.9 magnitude earthquake with a shallow depth of 9km that struck in Harnai, Balochistan province and killed at least 23 people on 07 October, during a memorial ceremony in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 October 2021.  EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A local resident stands beside his damaged house, after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake with a shallow depth of 9km struck in Harnai, Balochistan province, Pakistan, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
Taliban inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Shi’ite Muslims mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 08 October 2021. Several people feared dead during Friday congregational prayers at a Shi’ite Muslims Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan on 08 October. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Wreckage of a collapsed bamboo scaffolding hangs to the side of a residential building in Hong Kong, China, 08 October 2021. A worker died and three others were rescued by emergency personnel after the scaffolding around a residential building gave way under the onslaught of rain and wind brought by tropical storm Lionrock. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Police stand guard near a collapsed bamboo scaffolding in Hong Kong, China, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
A father and daughter from Haiti journey through the infamous Darien Gap while enroute towards the United States on October 05, 2021 near Acandi, Colombia. The trek through mountainous rainforest can take up to a week and is considered the most dangerous stretch for migrants traveling from South America to the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A Haitian father holds his infant while pausing on a trek through the Darien Gap in route to the United States on October 07, 2021 near Acandi, Colombia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Migrants, most from Haiti, break camp at sunrise before trekking through the infamous Darien Gap on their journey towards the United States on October 07, 2021 at Las Tekas, Colombia.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows an infrared color image of the main fissures and eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, 07 October 2021 (Issued 08 October 2021). La Palma’s airport is inoperative due to the volcanic ashes covering the tarmacs, announced Spanish Airports Authority AENA. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma island, Canary Islands, Spain, 07 October 2021 (Issued 08 October 2021). La Palma’s airport is inoperative due to the volcanic ashes covering the tarmacs, announced Spanish Airports Authority AENA. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
A handout photo made available by the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit (UME) shows an UME member operating a drone to study the evolution of the Cumbre Vieja volcano’s ongoing eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/LUISMI ORTIZ/UME
View of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption in La Palma early 08 October 2021. La Palma’s airport closed the previous day due to the ashes from the volcano’s eruption. EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saa
Traditional salt pans are seen covered by ashes from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on October 7, 2021 in La Palma, Spain. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/Getty Images)
A demonstrator holds a banner as models walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A Thai pro-democracy protester drags an effigy symbolizing those who were killed during the October 6th Massacre during a memorial event at Thammasat University on October 06, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Workers clean chicken feet and bills thrown by protesters against Brazil’s Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES
A street cleaner walks past conservative party branding on day one of the Conservative Party conference on October 03, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
World-renowned artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada unveiled a first-of-its kind original piece of art called, Monumental Moments™ – The Hug, at NYC’s Lincoln Center. The nearly 10-foot tall, 500 pound bronze sculpture was created to honor those impacted by the pandemic – and timed to be revealed right before World Mental Health Day on October 10th. The sculpture was inspired by hundreds of stories shared to MonumentalMoments.com highlighting how people were caring for their mental health during the pandemic.  (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spectrum Science)
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the London Marathon as a boat passes underneath on October 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, hundreds of cars are on display at Tobay Beach during the Town of Oyster Bay Auto Show on October 03, 2021 in Massapequa, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Craig Breen of Ireland and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Finland on October 2, 2021 in Jyvaskyla, Finland. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
A handout photo made available on 07 October 2021 by the Argentine Naval Prefecture shows one of the tracks found in the province of Rio Negro, Argentina. Argentine coast guard police forces discovered prehistoric footprints, during a patrol in the southern Patagonian province of Rio Negro, of what they presume to be a bipedal dinosaur, according to the Naval Prefecture. The discovery occurred in Lake Ezequiel Ramos Mexia where prefects who were patrolling to provide security in the area saw thirteen footprints on a rocky terrain and some fallen blocks from the same place. EPA-EFE/Argentine Naval Prefecture
In this image released on October 4th, Melissa Thompson poses beside Kehinde Wiley’s painting, ‘Portrait of Melissa Thompson’ (2020) at The V&A on October 04, 2021 in London, England. The monumental two-metre oil painting was made as part of Wiley’s series The Yellow Wallpaper, and depicts Melissa Thompson, a young woman the artist met at Ridley Road market in Dalston, East London. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for V&A)
Kaws ‘What Party’ series (est. £50,000 – 70,000) goes on view at Sotheby’s on October 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s )
Daniel Craig attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Daniel Craig on October 06, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
A staff member with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) takes photos of her puppy Jefferson on a podium before a press Sen. Paul’s FDA Modernization Act on Capitol Hill on October 07, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on dogs aboard a car via drive-in to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during a pet blessing at Eastwood Mall to mark World Animal Day on October 3, 2021 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A cosplayer attends the Made in Asia trade fair at Brussels Expo, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 October 2021. The fair dedicated to Asian culture offers displays of food, video games, costumes, cosplay, among others, and runs from 08 to 10 October 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Cosplayers attend the Made in Asia trade fair at Brussels Expo, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 October 2021.  EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Comic-Con Cape Town hosts Cosplay Master Competition at VEGA Design Campus on October 02, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A supporter of Dennis Hutchings is seen standing outside Laganside Court on October 4, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Mr Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has denied a charge of attempted murder in relation to the death of John Pat Cunningham, a 27-year-old man with learning difficulties who was shot dead as he ran from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Cardi B poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
ancers with the Mzanazi Ballet do their final dress rehearsal for their latest show ‘The Queen Show’ at the Fourways Shopping Mall, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 October 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

