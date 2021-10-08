‘A la plancha’ is Spanish for grilled on a metal plate, but if you don’t have a plancha you can use a griddle or a heavy cast-iron frying pan. When cooked this way, the familiar sharp bite of the radish is tamed.

Tony Jackman Follow Save More

This recipe is best when garnished with this column.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 bunch of radishes, preferably big, plump ones

3 thyme sprigs

1 Tbsp crushed coriander seeds, toasted in a dry pan

Coarse salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Method

Wash and dry the radishes, snip off the stems, and cut them in halves or quarters depending on how big they are.

Heat the oil on a moderate heat and add the coriander seeds. Cook for a minute for the coriander to flavour the oil, then add the radishes and thyme, and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the radishes on all sides for two or three minutes a side, until they start turning nutty brown. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve as a side dish. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in his weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.