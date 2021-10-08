This recipe is best when garnished with this column.
Ingredients
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 bunch of radishes, preferably big, plump ones
3 thyme sprigs
1 Tbsp crushed coriander seeds, toasted in a dry pan
Coarse salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Method
Wash and dry the radishes, snip off the stems, and cut them in halves or quarters depending on how big they are.
Heat the oil on a moderate heat and add the coriander seeds. Cook for a minute for the coriander to flavour the oil, then add the radishes and thyme, and season with salt and pepper.
Cook the radishes on all sides for two or three minutes a side, until they start turning nutty brown. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve as a side dish. DM/TGIFood
