Politically Aweh (Video)

Satirically Speaking: Leaked! South African energy department fossil fuel advert

By Politically Aweh 7 October 2021

The South African government has made a top secret advert to attract fossil fuel companies to our shores! We got our hands on a leaked copy from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy!

Politically Aweh

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

TENDELE MINE CASE

Fundamentally flawed: Landmark court case falters, one year after murder of anti-mining activist Mam Fikile Ntshangase

By Tony Carnie

ENVIROMENTALLY PROTECTED LAND

SA’s protected areas growing at a healthy rate, report reveals

Ethan van Diemen
24 hours ago
4 mins

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The price of going green: Counting the macroeconomic costs of climate mitigation

Sharon Wood
06 OCT
4 mins

OLIFANTS RIVER ESTUARY

Assault on the West Coast: Inside the illegal diamond mining applications

Kevin Bloom
03 OCT
9 mins

VISUAL ESSAY

Turning trash into treasure: South African artists join forces with waste reclaimers to create works of value
Gallo/Alet Pretorius 23 hours ago
3 mins

The US government requires all homoeopathy "treatments" to specifically state that they do not work.

PLASTIC POLLUTION

Strangling the ocean: Volunteers are trawling the South African coastline to find out where all the plastic pollution is coming from

Tembile Sgqolana 06 OCT
4 mins

GREEN ENERGY

Anglo American Platinum selects preferred supplier to build 100MW solar plant at Limpopo mine

Ed Stoddard
06 OCT
2 mins

ECO OUTCRY

Ahmed Kathrada youth programme joins the call for climate justice

Irfaan Mangera
06 OCT
6 mins

DIRTY BUSINESS

Eskom emits more sulphur dioxide than any power company in the world — latest research

Julia Evans
05 OCT
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved