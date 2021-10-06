By Sebastian Tong
The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf
Earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called on TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to meet parents and teachers in the state over “dangerous content” being spread on the social media platform, saying that a new “slap a teacher” challenge going viral on the app was endangering educators.
