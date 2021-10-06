World

TikTok Promises to Remove Any Rumored ‘Slap a Teacher’ Content

By Bloomberg 6 October 2021
The logo for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is arranged for a photograph on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. TikTok, which has Chinese owners, announced it would pull its viral video app from Hong Kong's mobile stores in the coming days even as President Donald Trump threatened to ban it in the U.S. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --TikTok on Wednesday denied there was a challenge trending on its platform daring students to slap their teachers but said it would remove such content if it appeared.

By Sebastian Tong
Oct 6, 2021, 8:40 PM
The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf

— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021
Earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called on TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to meet parents and teachers in the state over “dangerous content” being spread on the social media platform, saying that a new “slap a teacher” challenge going viral on the app was endangering educators.

