Three scientists win Nobel for work on climate breakthroughs

By Bloomberg 5 October 2021
Goran K. Hansson (C), Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and members of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson (L) and John Wettlaufer (R) sit in front of a screen displaying the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics (L-R) Syukuro Manabe (US-Japan), Klaus Hasselmann (Germany) and Giorgio Parisi (Italy) at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 5, 2021. Photographer: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for their breakthroughs in how we understand the planet’s climate and the challenges presented by global warming.

By Charles Daly
Oct 5, 2021, 12:01 PM – Updated on Oct 5, 2021, 12:47 PM
Syukuro Manabe, a meteorologist at Princeton University, and Klaus Hasselmann, a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, were awarded half the prize for laying “the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

A third scientist, Giorgio Parisi from the Sapienza University of Rome, received the other half of the award for his contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes. The academics will share the 10 million kronor ($1.1 million) award.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

NEWSDECK

