Newsdeck

Romanian premier ousted in confidence vote after less than year

By Bloomberg 5 October 2021
Caption
Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu.

(Bloomberg) --Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu and his government were toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low.

Bloomberg

By Andra Timu and Irina Vilcu
Oct 5, 2021, 6:00 AM – Updated on Oct 5, 2021, 1:51 PM
Word Count: 286

Rivals and former allies joined forces Tuesday in parliament to sink Citu, who’s been in power for less than a year but fell out with his main coalition partner.

That leaves the European Union member of 19 million people searching for a 10th premier in as many years, with Covid-19 infections surging at their fastest pace since the pandemic began and the country’s investment-grade credit rating hanging by a thread.

While investors have grown used to seeing governments come and go, they’re more jittery this time around. The Finance Ministry rejected all bids at a local-debt auctions on Monday amid low demand.

President Klaus Iohannis will now have to nominate a replacement for Citu, a 49-year-old former investment banker. Beyond that, little is certain, with several scenarios possible:

  • Iohannis proposes another prime minister from the ruling Liberal Party. The candidate must then seek to build majority support in parliament to avoid early elections
  • To handle the pandemic, a national unity government is formed, led by a politician or independent, though the biggest two opposition parties are at opposite ends of the political spectrum
  • A technocratic government takes over. Romania has done this before — from 2015-2017
  • Iohannis pauses, leaving in place an interim cabinet that would probably be led by Citu

Indeed, with no clear end to the political deadlock, Iohannis may take his time determining the best course of action. Citu, who he’s backed so far and who’ll remain for now in a caretaker role, has indicated he’d like to stay on.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

IEC ditches foggers for 1 November after spending R7m on registration weekend

By Victoria O’Regan and Greg Nicolson

Sponsored Content

Wayde van Niekerk: Here’s why I want South Africans to join me for the Vitality Running World Cup

Discovery Vitality
9 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Promises, promises: Butterworth residents still waiting for housing after more than a decade

Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik for GroundUp
37 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Sponsored Content

Do Your Crypto Assets Really Exist?
Revix 43 mins ago
4 mins

"Money, if it does not bring you happiness, will at least help you be miserable in comfort." ~ Helen Gurley Brown

SA LEADERSHIP

Stop excusing ‘bad conduct’ like graft, so economy can recover and grow, says ex-finance minister Mboweni

Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

Kick prejudice to the kerb: How we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu

Mark Heywood
4 hours ago
4 mins

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Judicial Service Commission reaffirms April’s ConCourt candidates shortlist after October reinterview process

Ufrieda Ho
5 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS: ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

Smaller parties should benefit from big parties’ problems, right? Well, not necessarily

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen

World Homeless Day

Wilson Mgobhozi Africartoons
5 hours ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved