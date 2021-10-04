Oct 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask U.S. federal regulators this week to authorize a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing officials familiar with the company's plans.

Reuters Follow Save More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled last week an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization for a booster shot of J&J’s vaccine.

The regulator authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech vaccine last month, for those 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease, and others who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Rival Moderna Inc also submitted its application seeking authorization for a booster shot of its two-dose vaccine last month.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Uttaresh.V)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]