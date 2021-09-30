ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

My Vote Counts: Electricity crisis ‘is part of bigger problem of governance’

By Suné Payne 30 September 2021

The Naledi Methodist Church voter registration station is blocked on 18 September 2021 by Soweto residents angry over failed electricy supplies. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake)

People living in South Africa are dying from a lack of access to water and electricity, said a panellist during a webinar on local governance and community responses on Thursday.

Suné Payne

The electricity crisis is reflective of a “general crisis of the working class in South Africa,” said Dr Trevor Ngwane of the Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee. 

Ngwane and Dr Tracy Ledger from the Public Affairs Research Institute spoke at a webinar on Thursday hosted by My Vote Counts about how communities respond to crises, with particular focus on electricity. The webinar was part of a two-month series by My Vote Counts, on “local government in crisis”. 

Ngwane said the problem of electricity was part of a bigger problem of governance in South Africa. 

eskom protest
Emndeni residents arrive to protest at Eskom’s Zola customer service hub in Soweto on 14 September 2021. The group was protesting over the lack of electricity in the area. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

In Soweto, issues of electricity are widely acknowledged. In Chiawelo suburb, some households have not had electricity since June 2020. Chiawelo is where Ivy Ramaphosa (sister of President Cyril Ramaphosa) lives. At the weekend the Sunday Times reported that residents had protested in front of her house in a bid to attract her brother’s attention to blackouts in the area. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Government needs to act on Eskom and Soweto residents’ debt duel.

Ngwane said the electricity crisis was a reflection of a “general crisis of the working class in South Africa”. He said people were dying because “they do not have an adequate supply of water and electricity”. The 2016 Community Survey found that 7.3% of people in South Africa do not have access to electricity, while 86.2% had access to water via a local or regional service provider. 

Ledger said fewer than two million households received water allocations due to their indigent status. She said municipalities often don’t provide electricity or water services to indigent households, despite the onus being placed on municipalities to, for example, inform Eskom of indigent households who require free electricity. Other problems indigent households face include the drawn-out process to prove their need.

electricity
A broken electricity box exploded in Buthelezi Street in Zola, Soweto on 3 March 2021. Residents reportedly had no electricity for months because of broken transformers. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

She said it was “ridiculous” to make people who can’t afford food pay municipal water and electricity bills and that this was “increasing inequality”. The other problem was that communities themselves don’t know that municipalities offer services for indigent households or that municipalities claim that they cannot afford these services — despite provisions by the National Treasury for such services.

A guest at the webinar, Phindile Kunene, said people don’t believe that municipalities and other spheres of government do not have money to support the poor, as seen through the money that was lost in the VBS scandal and other corruption scandals. 

Ledger said government officials should work to solve these issues, as they were “not something that comes every time it’s ‘Vote for me time’ ”, in reference to the upcoming elections on Monday, 1 November. 

My Vote Counts will host its next webinar on 7 October, under the theme What happens to local economies”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Minister of Health apologises for Digital Vibes scandal and announces suspension of Anban Pillay and other senior officials

By Estelle Ellis

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

My Vote Counts: Electricity crisis ‘is part of bigger problem of governance’

Suné Payne
2 mins ago
2 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

US outbreak slows; South Africa registers 1,678 new cases

Bloomberg
10 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Nine new billionaires emerge during pandemic — illustrating the world’s widening inequality
Zukiswa Pikoli 18 mins ago
3 mins

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Hungry for change: The right to food cannot be legislated into reality — it needs civil society to mobilise

Zukiswa Pikoli 31 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reprieve for the Covid vaccine hesitant: Capitec won’t impose mandate on staff

Ray Mahlaka
1 hour ago
3 mins

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

South Africa to move to Adjusted Alert Level 1 as vaccination campaign is upscaled

Cyril Ramaphosa
2 hours ago
9 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Eastern Cape doctor on a mission to assure men their virility is not affected by the Covid jab

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Toxins, dioxins and potential risks to grandchildren from the UPL chemical inferno

Tony Carnie
2 hours ago
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved