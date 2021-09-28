BOOK REVIEW

A book for uncertain times: James Leatt’s ‘Conjectures: Living with questions’

By Jonathan D Jansen 28 September 2021

Conjectures book cover. Image: Supplied

In his captivating and evocative new book, ‘Conjectures’, Professor James Leatt delivers a master class in how to think about and through those perplexing questions that humans everywhere grapple with – questions of life and death, salvation and suffering, faith and doubt.

Jonathan D Jansen

Rich in literary references, the book is nevertheless accessible to a broad readership well beyond the landscapes of theology and philosophy that the author traverses with remarkable ease.

What makes this work particularly interesting is that Jim, as friends call him, teaches us about “living with questions” (the subtitle of the book) through the biography of his rich and rewarding life, shared warts and all. The eldest child of a broken home (alcoholic parents), Jim finds the objects of his devotion in the Methodist Church and its sense of mission leads him to preach in the backyards of my youthful upbringing (Retreat, on the Cape Flats) and ministering in the once-promising community of Alice in the Eastern Cape before the apartheid government drained those small oases of non-racial living.

During his studies at Rhodes University, Jim begins to question the certainties of his faith as he engages some of the great thinkers of the 19th century on truth, knowledge, and human reason. It is his openness to challenging ideas and his courage in confronting unsettling questions that impress throughout the reading of this intriguing text. In the writing, Jim gives us access to his head and his heart, and the slow but steady process of change that starts to transform his thinking about divine authority and the human condition.

Right in the middle of this contemplation, Jim shares insights into his roles as a leader of universities from Cape Town (UCT) to Durban (University of Natal) and eventually Thohoyandou (University of Venda) where, in the latter case, he led the successful transformation of a dysfunctional institution that is now regarded as one of the two or three historically black universities that have overcome the ideological and material deadweight of the apartheid burden.

Jim reassures the reader that he is not an atheist but one who has through his openness to ideas found his calling in “secular spirituality” that values human connection, owns up to personal responsibility, lives compassionately, and revels in the ordinary. His “non-theism”, inspired by Eastern thought, insists that we are on our own and that “there isn’t someone or something that is going to make things right for me…”

No doubt, the book will disturb those of us raised on foundational truths and the comforting certainties of fundamentalist faith. Fortunately, Jim does not set out to win over converts to his commitments but to invite readers into a world of conscious deliberation on vital questions about transcendent living that makes a difference in the lives of those around us. For that reason alone, Conjectures is highly recommended for these uncertain times where self-absorption, even mere survival, has displaced deep thinking about humanity, connectivity, and solidarity in an unjust world. DM/ ML

Jonathan D Jansen is Distinguished Professor of Education at Stellenbosch University; Conjectures – Living with Questions is published by Karavan Press (R299)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Our stories, our voices: neuf-3 is an exhibition bringing contemporary African art to the streets of Saint-Denis in France

By Téa Bell

RECIPE BOOK

Tonight we feast! Try three mouthwatering recipes from Jamie Oliver’s new cookbook, Together

The Reading List
27 SEP
5 mins

PHOTOGRAPHY

Last week in images: A music festival, an opening gala and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Maverick Life Editors
27 SEP
< 1 min

THE CONVERSATION

How big companies are targeting middle income countries to boost ultra-processed food sales

Edwin Kwong, Joanna Williams, Phillip Baker, Rob Moodie and Thiago M Santos
26 SEP
6 mins

CULTURE

Africa’s religious traditions: In praise of the ancestors
Drew Forrest 26 SEP
7 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

ARTISTS’ STRUGGLE 

NAC members in hot water as Covid stimulus package investigation reveals instances of misconduct

Karabo Mafolo 27 SEP
3 mins

THE CONVERSATION

Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot raises serious concerns – but probably not the ones you think

Andrew Maynard
26 SEP
5 mins

MAVERICK LIFE OP-ED

Should we burn ‘Jock of the Bushveld’?

Drew Forrest
23 SEP
7 mins

BOOK EXTRACT

MPs genuinely believe that we are neither capable nor deserving of fast trains and smart cities

Mosibudi Mangena
26 SEP
7 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: A brutal K-drama critiquing late-stage capitalism

Tevya Turok Shapiro
23 SEP
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved