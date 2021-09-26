Newsdeck

Women candidates win majority of seats in Icelandic election

By Reuters 26 September 2021
Caption
The base of melting Svinafellsjokull glacier on August 13, 2021 near Svinafell, Iceland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iceland's ruling left-right coalition strengthened its majority after a national election that for the first time saw more women than men elected to parliament, final results showed on Sunday. By Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Reuters

Opinion polls had forecast the coalition would fall short of a majority but a surge in support for the centre-right Progressive Party, which won five more seats than in 2017, pushed its total count to 37 seats in the 63-seat parliament Althingi, according to state broadcaster RUV.

The current government, which consists of Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centrist-agrarian Progressive Party, said before the election that they would negotiate continued cooperation if they held their majority.

Voters in Iceland elected 33 women to parliament, up from 24 in the last election. Iceland was ranked the most gender-equal country in the world for the 12th year running in a World Economic Forum (WEF) report released in March.

The Progressive Party is led by Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, who served as prime minister for less than a year in 2016, when former prime minister and then-party leader Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson stepped down following Panama Paper leaks.

President Gudni Johannesson has yet to officially hand a mandate to the party that will be tasked with forming the next government.

The conservative Independence Party again became the biggest in parliament with nearly a quarter of votes and 16 seats, unchanged from the last election.

The Left-Green Movement got eight seats, down from eleven in the 2017 election, although two parliamentarians left the party shortly after the last election. DM/Reuters

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MASS SURVEILLANCE: PART TWO

Vumacam’s ‘hundreds of thousands of cameras’ will be watching you

By Heidi Swart

OUR BURNING PLANET

New poo hits the fan as chemicals company puts pressure on Durban to reopen polluted beaches

Tony Carnie
23 SEP
5 mins

DM168 JUSTICE WATCH

No more Stalingrads, Judge Hlophe

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

The Kingmakers (Part One): The key parties in power plays
Wayne Sussman and Victoria O’Regan 18 hours ago
13 mins

ArnoCorpsa metal band in San Francisco only use Arnold Schwarzenegger movie lines in their lyrics.

MADAM & EVE

All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Stephen Francis & Rico 25 SEP
< 1 min

New Zealand 19 (13) South Africa 17 (11)

Improved Boks undone at the death by lack of ambition and Barrett’s boot 

Craig Ray
24 hours ago
6 mins

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize’s pal splurged Covid funds on Gucci gear, Smeg appliances and monthslong holiday

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
22 SEP
7 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

KwaZulu-Natal: It can be cold outside of the ruling party fold as an independent councillor

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
23 SEP
8 mins

DM168 HERITAGE

Mapping humanity: Genetic history celebrates the diversity and the complexity of the collective story of humans

Ufrieda Ho
18 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved