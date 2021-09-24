Newsletters

Chewing the cud at Umgazana.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

OUR BURNING PLANET

New poo hits the fan as chemicals company puts pressure on Durban to reopen polluted beaches

By Tony Carnie

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS

KwaZulu-Natal: It can be cold outside of the ruling party fold as an independent councillor

Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
22 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Penguins killed by bees highlights a deeper conservation issue

Julia Evans
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 19 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Will Gwede Mantashe doom Eskom’s future?
Alex Lenferna 2 hours ago
5 mins

"Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness." ~ Pearl S Buck

OUR BURNING PLANET

Between coal and a hot world: Developed countries pitch green transition to SA, but fail to own climate finance obligations

Ethan van Diemen 2 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Anti-vaxxers’ false claim on SA news site debunked

GroundUp Staff
23 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Toxic past: How political poisoning runs through the veins of southern Africa

Rebecca Davis
21 hours ago
8 mins

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize’s pal splurged Covid funds on Gucci gear, Smeg appliances and monthslong holiday

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
22 SEP
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Flight plan

Zapiro
15 hours ago

