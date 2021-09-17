This recipe accompanies this column.
Ingredients
600 g beef fillet in thick chunks
4 fat garlic cloves, chopped
10 bay leaves
Bay branch skewers
Coarse salt
Black pepper
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp olive oil
Method
Start the day before or early in the day.
Chop the garlic finely. Remove the bay leaves from the branch/es and crumble them. Combine the garlic, bay leaves, coarse salt, pepper, olive oil and red wine vinegar in a bowl and stir.
Cube the beef and add to the marinade. Rub the marinade into the meat and refrigerate overnight or for 8 to 10 hours.
Prepare plenty of very hot coals.
Skewer the beef cubes. Intersperse the cubes with more bay leaves.
Braai on very hot coals (naked flame is also okay, within reason) for only three or four minutes on the first side, then turn, and cook for only two or three minutes more so that they’re medium rare at the centre. Leave to rest for five minutes. DM/TGIFood
Platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.
