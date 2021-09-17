Business Maverick

Musk Lauds Chinese Carmakers as Telsa Moves to Repair Image

By Bloomberg 17 September 2021
Elon Musk praised Chinese automakers as “the most competitive in the world” at an online forum Friday, where the Tesla Inc. chief also touched upon data security and the nation’s “great potential” as a market for electric vehicles. 

Musk was in flattery mode in his pre-recorded appearance at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, taking place in the southern Chinese island of Hainan. China is the world’s biggest EV market and therefore of critical importance to Tesla, particularly after a rocky few months that dented its reputation in the country.

After initially enjoying a red-carpet welcome in the country — including being the only foreign automaker allowed to wholly own its local operations and receiving support for its factory near Shanghai — Tesla has endured a series of setbacks this year. A protest by a disgruntled owner at the Shanghai auto show in April went viral on social media and was followed by a spate of crashes and regulatory scrutiny of safety, data and customer service issues.

Tesla is also facing fiercer competition in China from local EV startups including Xpeng Inc., Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc.

The California-based company’s shipments of China-made cars to local buyers rebounded last month, and exports from the company’s Shanghai factory — mostly to Europe — jumped. That saw Tesla’s overall China shipments in August rise 34% from July to 44,264 vehicles.

Tesla last month temporarily halted some operations at its Shanghai factory as the global shortage of semiconductors hit the electric-car maker, Bloomberg News reported. Part of a production line at the China plant was halted for about four days in August because of a lack of key chips.

Musk also spoke about data security during his appearance Friday, saying it is the cornerstone of the industry as it develops.

“Tesla will work with national authorities in all countries to ensure data security of intelligence and connected vehicles,” he said. “With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concern than ever before.”

Earlier this year, Beijing requested that Tesla store all data gathered by its cars locally, after the vehicles were banned from entering military compounds and some government areas on concerns their cameras could be used for spying.

The EV pioneer soon pledged to abide by the request and set up data centers in the nation. Tesla last month posted job ads for positions including data privacy lawyer and external relations managers earlier this week.

–With assistance from Peter Vercoe and Tian Ying.

