Kenya to Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines to Ensure Supply

By Bloomberg 15 September 2021
Caption
Vials of Covishield, the local name for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc. and the University of Oxford, move along a conveyor on the production line at the Serum Institute of India Ltd. Hadaspar plant in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Serum, which is the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, has an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce at least a billion doses. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Kenya is establishing a fill-and-finish facility for Covid-19 vaccines ahead of setting up a full-scale manufacturing plant to guarantee supply.

Bloomberg

By Eric Ombok
Sep 15, 2021, 10:56 AM
“We aim to start local production during the first quarter of 2022 and have a fully fledged human vaccine manufacturing capability by 2024,” according to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan published by the Ministry of Health.

Fill-and-finish facilities enable third parties to put ready-made vaccines into vials, seal and pack them for distribution.

The number of vaccination sites in Kenya will be increased to 3,000, from 800 currently, and the average number of daily inoculations will be doubled to 80,000 by month-end and increase to 150,000 by December, according to the plan.

