(Bloomberg) --Kenya is establishing a fill-and-finish facility for Covid-19 vaccines ahead of setting up a full-scale manufacturing plant to guarantee supply.

By Eric Ombok

Sep 15, 2021, 10:56 AM

“We aim to start local production during the first quarter of 2022 and have a fully fledged human vaccine manufacturing capability by 2024,” according to the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan published by the Ministry of Health.

Fill-and-finish facilities enable third parties to put ready-made vaccines into vials, seal and pack them for distribution.

The number of vaccination sites in Kenya will be increased to 3,000, from 800 currently, and the average number of daily inoculations will be doubled to 80,000 by month-end and increase to 150,000 by December, according to the plan.

