Ukrainian government announces vaccine passports

By Reuters 13 September 2021
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has decided to introduced COVID-19 "vaccine passports" verifying citizens' vaccination status, the health ministry said on Monday.

The passports will allow businesses such as cinemas, gyms, theatres and swimming pools to operate without social distancing requirements if all visitors and at least 80% of staff at the venues are at least partially vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement said.

Educational institutions can also operate without social distancing if all staff are fully vaccinated.

After a relative lull in the summer, coronavirus infections have accelerated in Ukraine. The government will likely tighten lockdown restrictions soon. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved