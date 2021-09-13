The passports will allow businesses such as cinemas, gyms, theatres and swimming pools to operate without social distancing requirements if all visitors and at least 80% of staff at the venues are at least partially vaccinated, the ministry said in a statement said.
Educational institutions can also operate without social distancing if all staff are fully vaccinated.
After a relative lull in the summer, coronavirus infections have accelerated in Ukraine. The government will likely tighten lockdown restrictions soon. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
