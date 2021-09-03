TGIFood

Bacon butter & bacon butter foil bread

By Tony Jackman 3 September 2021

Bacon butter foil bread, in the tradition of garlic bread t0 be cooked on the braai grid over hot coals or in a hot oven. With bacon butter in a ramekin. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This takes the idea of garlic butter (as you’d make for garlic bread) and makes it all about bacon, but garlic is still in the mix. Use it to make the bacon butter foil loaf, as below, or smear it on toast or on baked potatoes, on hasselback potatoes after you’ve roasted them, or use it as a baste for a grilled steak or lamb or pork chops on the braai.

Tony Jackman

 

This recipe accompanies this column.

SUBSCRIBE: There’s much more from Tony Jackman and his food writing colleagues in our weekly TGIFood newsletter, delivered to your inbox every week. Subscribe here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, an online repository of all of our food writing.

Ingredients

250 g salted butter (half a brick)

200 g streaky bacon, fried in a little butter and then finely chopped

1 small onion, chopped finely

2 Tbsp butter for frying the onion

3 garlic cloves, chopped finely

1 tsp picked thyme leaves

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

If making bacon butter bread, add:

1 whole small or half a large baguette

Method

Peel and chop the onion, melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the onion until softened but not coloured. Add the chopped garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, for a minute. Season with a little salt and black pepper, stir and taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Remove to a side dish and reserve.

Add the bacon rashers to the fat in the same pan and fry on both sides until cooked but not crisp and hard. Remove bacon and chop into tiny pieces, as finely as you can.

Add the 250 g butter to the same pan and put it on a very low heat. Let the butter melt completely, stirring the pan now and then to scrape up all the bits of extra flavour at the bottom.

Put the chopped onion, garlic, thyme and bacon back into the pan with the melted butter, stir well, and pour it into a container. Allow it to cool, then refrigerate until it is set.

Slice a baguette (French loaf) at 1.5 cm intervals but not all the way through to the bottom. Smear bacon butter generously onto the bread in each of the places where you have sliced, on both sides of the bread.

Wrap the loaf tightly in two layers of foil, with the inner side buttered (even with more bacon butter if you like). Bake it in a hot oven for 25 to 30 minutes or on the braai grid above hot coals until you can feel that the outside of the loaf is crisp when touched. DM/TGIFood

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Criminal case laid against India’s ‘environmental hero company’ after massive Durban air, water and soil pollution

By Tony Carnie

TGIFood

Bacon butter & bacon butter foil bread

Tony Jackman
1 min ago
2 mins

NEW BLOOD

All change at City Bowl bistro

Bianca Coleman
14 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 hours ago

FLAVOUR FOLD

Kyoko brings Kyoto to Clovelly
Melanie Farrell 7 mins ago
7 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

MAIN INGREDIENT

Six degrees of bacon

Tony Jackman 10 mins ago
4 mins

US PULLOUT

Pretoria accused of ‘signing death certificates’ by rejecting Afghan refugees

Peter Fabricius
35 mins ago
3 mins

TOKYO 2020

‘Blades Doctor’ is empowering Paralympians through hope and technology

Gary Lemke in Tokyo
3 hours ago
8 mins

OBITUARY

Kebby Maphatsoe leaves a legacy irrevocably tied to Zuma

Greg Nicolson
13 hours ago
5 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain in Afghanistan: Unprepared then, unprepared now

Richard Norton-Taylor
5 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved