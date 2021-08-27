Tony Jackman’s coffee and pecan fridge tart. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This is my recipe for a fridge tart, the kind ouma used to make using condensed milk and a Tennis biscuit base, and adapted to coffee. And pecan nuts. It’s ouma’s Java Jive.

This recipe accompanies this column.

Ingredients

1 packet Choc Mint Tennis biscuits, finely crumbled

100 g pecan nuts, chopped

125 g butter, melted

Butter for greasing the pie dish

1 x 385 g can condensed milk

120 ml cream, whipped

½ cup strong coffee

2 heaped tsp powdered gelatine

Method

Make the coffee and sprinkle the gelatine on top, then stir to dissolve.

Grease a 26 cm (large) pie dish with butter.

Crumble the Choc Mint Tennis biscuits in a bowl with hands and fingers, or use something suitably heavy to crush them. A rolling pin works too.

Add HALF of the chopped pecan nuts to the crushed biscuits and stir. Retain the remainder for sprinkling over the top of the set tart.

Melt the 125 g butter and stir that into the crushed biscuits and nuts.

Tip the biscuit mixture into the pie dish and pat it with fingers and knuckles, working it evenly to the edges and up the edges. Refrigerate for half an hour for the butter in the biscuit base to set.

Whisk the cream in a bowl.

Stir in the condensed milk.

Stir in the coffee/gelatine while it’s warm but not hot.

Pour the mixture into the biscuit base and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours or more to allow it to set.

Sprinkle chopped pecans over the top. Refrigerate until required. DM/TGIFood

