Then problems started in the 1960s.

The apartheid government’s forestry department decided to extend plantations within the Tsitsikamma region where Covie is located. “They wanted all the people out here because they [the government] wanted Covie for plantations,” said Constable, who grew up in the area. “What they did at the time was send R50 cheques to the people who were staying here at the time and the people that were landowners,” said Constable.

The R50 cheques were given to families in exchange for their land. Constable said some families — predominately the coloured families living there — refused to accept the cheques. Constable added that this put the government of the day in a quandary. However, many of the town’s white residents accepted the money. These residents, who were mainly employed by the forestry department, were given a choice: either leave Covie or be fired from their jobs. “And they left,” said Constable. Some of Covie’s white residents left for Plettenberg Bay and Knysna while others settled in Coldstream, which is now part of the Eastern Cape.

In 1964, the Forestry Department declared a portion of Covie’s commonage land — which the community used as common land for livestock grazing — as being a protected “forest on the basis that there was a shortage of land and a need to expand the declining forest”. Then ten years later, in 1974, another portion of commonage land was granted protected status and lost to the community.

In 1978, the Covie community was officially declared a ‘coloureds-only’ area by the apartheid government.

“Also, the assistance that was given for Covie at the time, was stopped,” said Constable. Legislation was also introduced to stop people from farming and keeping livestock and the community’s access to the ocean was also curtailed. Constable said people “became poor because they could not look after themselves”.

Constable said that after 1978, no development took place in Covie.

Driving through Covie, we saw no brick and mortar buildings, only wooden structures. Constable said that in recent years the settlement has had secured electricity, while filtered water from a nearby river is used as a water supply for human consumption. Surrounding roads are surfaced twice or thrice a year by the Bitou Municipality, the last of which occurred ahead of the government delegation’s arrival in April.