ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS: NEWSFLASH

Malema lashes out at government, accuses it of deploying soldiers as protection from ‘the masses’

By Sandisiwe Shoba 25 August 2021

EFF leader Julius Malema. He has complained that soldiers on the ground would hinder the freeness and fairness of the polls. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

Addressing the media on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated that the party would be contesting municipal elections on October 27  if they were not postponed but complained that soldiers on the ground would hinder the freeness and fairness of the polls.

Sandisiwe Shoba

Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema has demanded that the government recall soldiers deployed to quell unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

“The EFF is concerned by the growing militarisation of South Africa and repeats that it is only an illegitimate government that depends on soldiers to protect them from the masses,” the party leader told journalists at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Referencing the recent revelations about dwindling food supplies, and operational issues such as lack of vehicles and fuel for SANDF troops, Malema criticised the government for a failed peacekeeping mission.   

The EFF has highlighted soldiers’ struggles on social media.

Malema cautioned that having boots on the ground in the run-up to elections was unconstitutional, labelling the deployment an intimidation tactic by the ANC to retain power.

He confirmed that the party had submitted its candidate nomination lists and would be contesting the local government elections scheduled for 27 October.

Judgment has been reserved in the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) application to the Constitutional Court to postpone the local elections. The EFF in its submissions to the Constitutional Court was in support of a postponement.

Malema, on Wednesday, demanded that the government lift restrictions on gatherings as they hindered political parties’ ability to campaign and compromised the freeness and fairness of elections, saying “political parties must be allowed to convene political gatherings and engage members of communities”.

He said the party would flout restrictions in order to campaign and announced it would be hosting a gathering at its new Johannesburg headquarters on 26 September when it launched its manifesto.   

He criticised the Constitutional Court, in particular acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

“The recent direction and pace of the Constitutional Court leaves a lot to be desired. The recent manner in which the Constitutional Court handled the cases involving former President Jacob Zuma and the IEC application to postpone elections can only be characterised as gross incompetence,” said Malema.

He lambasted the IEC and cast doubts on the credibility of the candidate nomination process which concluded on Monday, 23 August. The deadline was shifted from 5pm to 9pm to give parties more time to submit their candidate lists, though some parties complained this was an insufficient extension.

“We call on the IEC to be honest because its independence and autonomy seems to be disappearing under the current leadership,” said Malema.

The party has written to the IEC requesting a detailed technical report of the times each political party submitted its lists because it suspects that some parties flouted the rules and submitted after the deadline.

The EFF made its announcements about readiness for elections in the wake of further revelations emanating from the VBS scandal, specifically financial connections to the party’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, but did not address the allegations. Read more here. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 2

  • Stop giving this lunatic a platform.
    Let’s all hope justice is served quickly and he can turn in his red overall for an orange one.
    With is sidekick Floyd by his side.

  • What Juju wants …. is to replace the real soldiers, with his ones in the fashionistas red overalls … the ones who cause mayhem and anarchy every time they take to the streets . He and his VBS hostage-taking colleague, and subsequent humiliation of thousands of poor people need to be called out for what they really are.

    • AGE OF THE ASSASSIN: GAUTENG

    Murder of Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran: Investigators probe link to her PPE whistle-blowing

    By Vincent Cruywagen and Mark Heywood

    ROAD TO LOCAL ELECTIONS: NEWSFLASH

    Malema lashes out at government, accuses it of deploying soldiers as protection from ‘the masses’

    Sandisiwe Shoba
    29 mins ago
    2 mins

    Maverick Citizen: Public Impact Litigation

    Austerity budgeting (not yet) on trial at Constitutional Court

    Mark Heywood
    38 mins ago
    8 mins

    NEWSDECK

    News and reports from around the world

    Last updated: 1 hour ago

    TGIFOOD

    What’s cooking today: Rump tail cap on the braai
    Tony Jackman 1 hour ago
    3 mins

    "We all want things we can't have. Being a decent human being is accepting that." ~ John Fowles

    JUDGES MATTER

    Time is running out: President Ramaphosa must appoint the new chief justice

    Judges Matter 17 hours ago
    4 mins

    OPINIONISTA

    Jacob Zuma Foundation: A public benefit organisation, or for the benefit of one man only?

    Shelagh Gastrow
    19 hours ago
    4 mins

    MAVERICK CITIZEN: RIGHT OF REPLY TO A REPLY

    The Liesbeek Action Campaign: ‘Yes, misinformation must stop, but it is not coming from opponents of the development’

    Professor Leslie London, Tauriq Jenkins and Marc Turok for the Liesbeek Action Campaign
    35 mins ago
    7 mins

    LAND RIGHTS

    Restitution and redemption: Covie claws back its autonomy from the shackles of apartheid

    Suné Payne
    4 hours ago
    11 mins

    NEWSFLASH

    Bridgette Motsepe vindicated: Botswana ‘Butterfly’ matter ruled ‘a case that never was’ — but tensions with South Africa continue

    Carien du Plessis
    23 AUG
    3 mins

    Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved