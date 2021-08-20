World

Crossed Out – 21 August 2021

By Gonzo 20 August 2021
Caption
epa02903145 A French deputy solves crosswords during the questions and answers period at a French National Assembly session, in Paris, France, 07 September 2011, in which the members will vote on a new bailout plan for Greece. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Gonzo

Click here for your answers

 

Gallery

SAPS IN CRISIS

Millionaire top cop at centre of feud between police minister and national commissioner

By Marianne Thamm

Quarterly Crime Stats

Cele admits crime increases look ‘dismal’, but says 2020’s ‘crime holiday’ skewed the stats 

Victoria O'Regan
6 mins ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Standard Bank provides relief to Business and Agriculture Insurance clients

Standard Bank
19 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 mins ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Conservationist Fred Daniel vs Deputy President Mabuza: A secret history of the state’s ‘Stalingrad defence’
Kevin Bloom 19 hours ago
15 mins

There is no blue pigmentation in people with blue eyes.

MADAM & EVE

Nightmare On EFF Street

Stephen Francis & Rico 6 hours ago
< 1 min

Age of Accountability

Ex-Gauteng Hawks boss Major-General Prince Mokotedi guilty of serious misconduct

Marianne Thamm
6 hours ago
4 mins

Sexual Assault

Minor boys targeted on Facebook by top Joburg advocate and associate who then allegedly raped them at Saxonwold home

Marianne Thamm
35 mins ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

SA vaccine hesitancy: National surveys reveal conflicting data

James Stent for GroundUp
2 hours ago
6 mins

FARMER’S BEEF

If you think organic food is expensive, try cancer

Lin Sampson
2 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved