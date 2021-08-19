Newsdeck

U.S. ships nearly 500k COVID vaccine doses to Rwanda

By Reuters 19 August 2021
Caption
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: A member of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the site is being run as a partnership between the city and the federal government. It is part of a nearly $4 billion plan for FEMA to support more than 400 community vaccination centers across the country. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Photographer: Mark Makela/Getty Images North America

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United States is sending nearly half a million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration's 500 million global pledge earlier this summer, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Today, we are shipping over 488,000 doses of Pfizer to Rwanda, including the first 100,000 doses from ⁦@POTUS⁩’ 500 million shots pledged and purchased this summer. This is just the beginning,” White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.

The move is part of the Biden administration’s support for COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program with the World Health Organization to help distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden in June said the United States would donate 500 million doses of Pfizer’s shot, made with partner BioNTech SE, and officials have said they would start shipping out in late August.

In Rwanda, COVID-19 infections are decreasing with 584 average daily reported cases, 42% of its peak caseload reported on July 22.

Biden administration health officials have said efforts to quell the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide is key to ending the pandemic and preventing future problematic COVID strains, in addition to ongoing efforts to vaccinate people in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by David Holmes)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

